Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Rishabh Pant Attains Joint-Highest Rating For Indian Wicket-Keeper Batsman In ICC Test Rankings

Updated: 08 January 2019 12:44 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara, who was adjudged the man-of-the-series in the Test series against Australia, gained one slot to reach third position.

Rishabh Pant displayed terrific performance against Australia. © Twitter

Rishabh Pant, banking on a terrific performance against Australia in the recently-concluded Test series, attained the joint-highest rating by an Indian wicket-keeper batsman. Rishabh Pant had notched up 320 runs in the Test series with the highest score of 159 not out in Sydney. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), the 21-year-old left-hander has gained 21 slots and reached 17th place, the joint-highest by a specialist India wicket-keeper along with Farokh Engineer, who did so in January 1973. Pant also surpassed former Indian skipper MS Dhoni in Test rating with 673 points. Dhoni, who retired from the longest format of the game in 2014, had the aggregate of 662 points.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who was adjudged the man-of-the-series, gained one slot to reach third position while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (up six places to 57th) and rookie opener Mayank Agarwal (up five places to 62nd) are the others from the visiting team to make gains at the end of a historic series win.

Among the Indian bowlers, spinner Kuldeep Yadav has gained seven slots to reach a career-best 45th position after his figures of 5 for 99 in Australia's first innings even as Jasprit Bumrah has held on to 16th position and Mohammed Shami has gained one place to take the 22nd slot.

Ravindra Jadeja gained one place to reach fifth among bowlers and has also leapfrogged Windies captain Jason Holder into second place among all-rounders.

For Australia, opener Marcus Harris has advanced 21 places to take a career-best 69th position after a fine 79 in the first innings while off-spinner Nathan Lyon has inched up from 14th to 13th position.

Highlights
  • Cheteshwar Pujara was adjudged the man-of-the-series vs Australia
  • Kuldeep Yadav has gained seven slots to reach a career-best 45th position
  • Marcus Harris has advanced 21 places to take a career-best 69th position
