 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Ricky Ponting Unhappy With Poor Umpiring During Adelaide Test

Updated: 09 December 2018 15:45 IST

Ricky Ponting's statement comes after Aaron Finch was wrongly given out by umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Ricky Ponting Unhappy With Poor Umpiring During Adelaide Test
Ricky Ponting has not shied away from giving his opinion. © AFP

Ricky Ponting has not shied away from giving his opinion about the ongoing India vs Australia series. The former Australian skipper on Sunday raised concerns about the poor decisions made by the umpires during the fourth day of the Adelaide Test. The 43-year-old was of the opinion that umpires don't look at the front line anymore. His statement comes after senior India pacer Ishant Sharma dismissed Aaron Finch during the Australian innings and umpire Kumar Dharmasena gave it out. But later the review showed that Ishant had overstepped and thus Finch survived the scare.

Ponting also said that it is only when a review is taken we get to know about the no-ball these days.

"I've said this for a lot of years; I honestly don't think the umpires look at the front line anymore," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"Some of the ones we've seen today ... he was 4-6 inches over the line.

"I don't think the umpires are looking and I certainly don't think they were looking at those ones because they were blatantly obvious ones.

"And as we know now, they'll only ever look at them if a wicket falls, which as far as I'm concerned is not right," the 2003 World Cup winning skipper added.

Finch didn't survive for too long and scored just 11 runs for the hosts before being sent back by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia stumbled to 104 for four at stumps on the penultimate day, needing 219 more runs to win.

For India, Mohammed Shami and Ashwin scalped two wickets each in the second innings.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Ricky Ponting Australia vs India, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ponting's statement comes after Aaron Finch was wrongly given out
  • Ponting has not shied away from giving his opinion
  • Mohammed Shami and Ashwin scalped two wickets each
Related Articles
Ricky Ponting Slams Aaron Finch For Reckless Shot In First Innings
Ricky Ponting Slams Aaron Finch For Reckless Shot In First Innings
Ricky Ponting Hails Usman Khawaja
Ricky Ponting Hails Usman Khawaja's Diving Effort To Dismiss Virat Kohli
Indian Premier League 2019: Delhi Daredevils Renamed To Delhi Capitals
Indian Premier League 2019: Delhi Daredevils Renamed To Delhi Capitals
"Unsettle Virat Kohli With Actions And Skills": Ricky Ponting
"Unsettle Virat Kohli With Actions And Skills": Ricky Ponting's Advice To Australian Bowlers
Ricky Ponting
Ricky Ponting's Series Result Prediction Is Bad News For India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 07 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.