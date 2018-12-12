Ravindra Jadeja Spends Quality Time With Horses Ahead Of Perth Test. Watch

Ravindra Jadeja, who may get a chance to play in India's second Test against Australia, was seen spending some quality time with his "best friends" - horses. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Ravindra Jadeja on his visit to a farm in South Australia, owned by Team India local liaison Craig Newton. "Meet Jaddu's best friends - Horses. Of love for horses, tattoos and making most of his time off the field - @imjadeja says it all," the BCCI said in a tweet.

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, the number one-ranked Indian Test team started the 2018 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 31-run win in the first Test in Adelaide on Monday. It was India's first Test win Down Under in 10 years and their first ever in an opening match of a Test series in Australia.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who has 185 wickets and 1,395 runs in Tests, couldn't find his name in the playing XI for the Adelaide Test. Earlier in the four-day warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI, Jadeja bowled 11 overs and remained wicketless, conceding 37 runs with two maiden overs.

In the first Test, India played four bowlers in Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin. Only spinner Ashwin didn't let his captain down and claimed three wickets each in successive innings of the Test match.

With the impressive spells in India's historic win in Adelaide, Ashwin moved one spot up to number six in the ICC Test bowlers' rankings.

India will play the second Test against Australia in Perth, starting Friday. Jadeja may get a chance to play if Kohli decides to play five bowlers and specifically two spinners in Perth.

On Tuesday, Australia coach Justin Langer said he expects to get a bouncy wicket in Perth, while former Australia captain Ricky Ponting claimed that the pitch will suit the home team more than the Indians.