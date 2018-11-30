Ravichandran Ashwin Says It Is Important To Bowl Well In Partnerships In Australia

Ahead of the opening Test of the four-match series , India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that bowling well in partnership will be important for the visitors in Australia. Reiterating his fact, Ashwin said that it is tougher to run through the opposition in Australia than in South Africa and England. "You have to stitch partnerships together even when bowling and it's very important to ascertain your role to get what you can out of the game. It obviously changes the dynamics for the captain when he goes out with one bowler less or one bowler more. But as a bowler personally it's still the same for me," Ashwin said.

"It's more about getting your noses ahead in Australia. Every hour, the game can get away from you really fast in the field. We have some quality batsmen who can take the game away from them.

"It's very important to soak together good partnerships as a bowling group then try and knock them over. You won't blow oppositions away - it might happen once in a while - but you have to get your noses ahead and keep it ahead," Ashwin further said.

Ashwin said India got good bowling practice in the warm-up match against Cricket Australia XI. Ashwin ended the day with figures of 1/63 from 24 overs and Mohammed Shami picked 3/67 from 18 overs.

"You don't turn up to Australia thinking wickets are going to seam or spin around. They are always going to be flat we know that. We cannot really complain and we have to put it behind us to try and go play some good cricket," Ashwin added.

"Mostly the first innings are big scoring innings so we have to be aware to play some smart cricket through the series," Ashwin further added.

"As a spinner it's important to stick it out there in the first innings, if I get some help in the second innings then try to pitch in. That's similar to how I came here last time, I had a very good series and that was one of the turning points in my career."

India play their first Test against Australia on December 6.

(With PTI inputs)