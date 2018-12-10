Ravi Shastri Trolled For Obscene Comment After India's Historic Win In Adelaide

Ravi Shastri has found himself on a sticky wicket after being caught making an obscene comment on live television. Following India's historic 31-run win over Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Monday, the 56-year-old Shastri, while speaking to the official broadcast channel, said, "bilkul chhorenge nahi' lekin thori der k liye waha par g*** muh me tha". Shastri's comment quickly went viral on social media with fans coming in their numbers to troll the India coach.

The video of Shastri's comments soon started doing the rounds on internet with fans mocking the Indian team head coach.

It is not the first time that Shastri's comments have been questioned and that he has come under criticism. He also came under fire during the series against England this year, when he opined that the current squad is the best travelled Indian Test team.

Meanwhile, Shastri after the match also said that he wants Team India players to ditch the net practice session, and take some rest instead.

"They have to rest up, to hell with the nets. You just come there, mark your attendance and get away to the hotel. We know the Perth track is quick, it's a drop in surface, there will be something there for the fast bowlers."

The former India all-rounder, who took charge of the Indian team in July 2017 has played 80 Tests and 150 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for the national team.

He had scored over 3,800 runs in the longest format of the game while had 3,108 runs in the One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

Shastri had retired from cricket after a playing career of 11 years from 1981 to 1992.

Meanwhile, India and Australia will next clash in the second Test at the Perth stadium from December 14.