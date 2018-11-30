 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw Ruled Out Of Adelaide Test With Ligament Injury
Updated: 30 November 2018 12:15 IST

Prithvi Shaw's injury is a major blow for India just six days before the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Prithvi Shaw hurt his ankle while trying to take a catch against Cricket Australia XI. © AFP

Virat Kohli's Team India were dealt a massive blow on Friday when young batting star Prithvi Shaw was ruled out of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide starting December 6. Prithvi Shaw hurt his ankle while trying to take a catch against Cricket Australia XI and had to be carried off at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The 19-year-old appeared to have rolled his left ankle attempting a catch on the deep mid-wicket boundary. Prithvi Shaw, while attempting to catch a big hit from opener Max Bryant, landed awkwardly with his left ankle bending 90-degrees inwards underneath him, and he tumbled to the ground and over the rope.

"Shaw underwent scans this morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury. Shaw will be unavailable for the First Test against Australia in Adelaide. He will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest," BCCI said in a release.

Shaw, who scored a sparkling debut century in the first Test against the Windies in October, immediately grabbed his left ankle and medical staff rushed to help him off the field, casting doubt over his fitness for the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide from Thursday.

"The medical team is assessing Prithvi Shaw at the moment," India's cricket governing body tweeted earlier.

"He hurt his left ankle while attempting to take a catch at the boundary ropes. Shaw is being taken to the hospital for scans."

The right-hander, who scored a 69-ball 66 on Thursday, was seen as a certainty to open the batting in Adelaide next week.

Shaw hit 11 fours before he was bowled around his legs by CA XI leg-spinner Dan Fallins attempting a sweep shot that left him performing the splits on the pitch.

The news is a major blow for India just six days before the opening Test, and creates a top-order selection headache for the visitors, with Murali Vijay and KL Rahul the likely beneficiaries.

India batting coach Sanjay Bangar confirmed on Wednesday that one opening spot was up for grabs.

(With AFP Inputs)

  • The 19-year-old appeared to have rolled his left ankle
  • Shaw landed awkwardly with his left ankle bending 90-degrees inwards
  • Shaw scored a sparkling debut century in the 1st Test vs the Windies
