Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Preity Zinta Trolled For Error In Congratulatory Tweet Post India's Historic Win In Australia

Updated: 07 January 2019 18:22 IST

India's first-ever series win in Australia has been welcomed across the country.

Preity Zinta was trolled after making an error in her congratulatory tweet for Team India. © BCCI

India drew the fourth and final Test in Sydney on Monday to clinch a 2-1 series win over Australia, the country's first-ever series win in Australia. Congratulatory messages poured in for captain Virat Kohli and Team India with Bollywood actress Preity Zinta among the well-wishers. However, the co-owner of Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Kings XI Punjab, made a small error in her tweet. Fans on the social media platform were quick to spot the mistake and went to town trolling the Bollywood star.

"Congratulations to the boys in blue for being the first Asian team to win a test match down under," tweeted Preity Zinta.

Unfortunately for the Bollywood actress India are not the first Asian team to win a Test in Australia -- they are the first to win a Test series Down Under.

Some fans simply corrected the error but a few others were not as kind.

On Monday, the final day of the Sydney Test was abandoned due to rain, thereby ending India's 71-year wait for a Test series win in Australia.

It is the first time India managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48. Consequently, Virat Kohli became the first Indian as well as the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

India got the series off to the best possible start by winning the tight opening Test in Adelaide by 31 runs on the fifth day -- their first Test win in Australia in a decade.

Australia bounced back in Perth to level the series, winning the match by 146 runs.

But another Pujara century in Melbourne set the visitors up for a big first innings total and when Australia capitulated in reply to 151 all out, the scene was set for India to take a stranglehold on the series coming into Sydney.

Highlights
  • India won their first Test series in Australia on Monday
  • Congratulatory messages poured in for Team India from around the globe
  • Preity Zinta was among the well-wishers on Twitter
