Australia vs India 2018/19

What PM Narendra Modi Said After India's Historic Series Win In Australia
Updated: 07 January 2019 13:34 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to praise the Indian cricket team after the Sydney Test ended in a draw.

India won the Test series in Australia 2-1. © File Photo/Instagram

Virat Kohli led India to a historic Test series victory in Australia after the Sydney Test ended in a draw due to rain. The achievement by India has triggered several reactions on social media, and highlighting them all is the one by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said, "A historic cricketing accomplishment in Australia! Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team for the hard-fought and richly deserved series victory. The series witnessed some memorable performances and solid teamwork. Best wishes for the various games ahead."

 A dominant India won their first-ever Test series in Australia by a margin of 2-1 after play in the fourth and final Test in Sydney was abandoned due to rain on Monday. Australia were still trailing by 316 runs when the match was called off as a draw, ending India's 71-year wait after wins in Adelaide and Melbourne. It is the first time India managed the feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48. Consequently, Virat Kohli became the first Indian as well as the first Asian captain to win a Test series in Australia.

India reinforced their status as the world's number one team and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a historic 2-1 series win.

India had ripped through the Australian tail in Sydney on a shortened day four, when bad light and rain allowed only around 100 minutes of play, bowling the hosts out for 300 in reply to their own ominous 622 for seven declared.

