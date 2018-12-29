Pat Cummins' Resilient Knock During Third Test Against India Gathers Praise From Cricket Fraternity

Pat Cummins, the Australian all-rounder, played a resilient knock to take the Boxing Day Test to the final day. He remained unbeaten on 61 runs from 103 deliveries to put a fight against India on the penultimate day. He had also bagged six wickets for the hosts in the second innings to restrict India to 106 for eight declared. The all-round effort produced by Cummins in the second innings, gathered a lot of praise from the cricketing fraternity.

Excellent effort from the Indian bowlers & we are 2 wickes away from a really special win,but Pat Cummins efforts with both ball & bat has been gritty & valiant. He has been the standout performer for Australia and the Aussies can really take pride from his gutsy display #AUDvIND pic.twitter.com/LKWfxyibEg — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 29, 2018

What a top quality package is Pat Cummins....best Australian Cricketer in this Team. By a country mile. #AusvInd #7Cricket @7Cricket @1116sen — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 29, 2018

2 wickets away from a famous win. But admirable grit from Pat Cummins. A few of the Aussie batters need to learn from him. #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/fdk6TR6q35 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2018

Good to see the generous applause from everywhere for Cummins' 50. He is drawing every ounce of energy he has and is one of the stars of the series. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 29, 2018

Pat Cummins for Prime Minister!? doing it alllllll #AUDvIND #canhewicketkeepthough — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) December 29, 2018

Teammate Nathan Lyon also praised the performance of Cummins in the match and said that the all-rounder is getting better every day.

"Pat Cummins has been exceptional in this match and he keeps getting better every day. I enjoy batting with pat helps calm down my nerves and it was an exciting challenge. It was a pretty special knock from him," Lyon said in the press-conference.

"He is a great bloke but even better cricketer. Seeing where he started from and seeing where he is now, he has a hell of a long career ahead of him," Lyon added.

Cummins has an experience of 16 Tests, 42 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 18 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) to his name.

He registered his best figure of six for 27 in the longest format of the game in the ongoing Test against India. Meanwhile, his unbeaten 61-run knock is also his highest score with the bat in Test cricket.

Earlier, India had set a daunting target of 399 runs to chase for the Australians. With the hosts in response, managing to score 258 runs for the loss of eight wickets at stumps on Day 4.

(With PTI inputs)