 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia: Odds Stacked Against Upbeat India In Perth Test

Updated: 13 December 2018 12:31 IST

India have won only one of four Tests they have played at Perth.

India vs Australia: Odds Stacked Against Upbeat India In Perth Test
India began their Test series against Australia with a 31-run victory in Adelaide. © AFP

Team India will be keen to double their lead in the four-Test series against Australia when they play their second Test against the hosts in Perth starting Friday. While India made a winning start to the much-awaited series with a 31-run victory in Adelaide Test, they will yet again have to fight against all odds in Perth to continue their form Down Under. In the head-to-head record at the WACA, India have a 1:3 win-loss record in the four matches that they have played till now.

The first Test played between the two nations at Perth was in 1977 when the home team won the tie by two wickets. In the second in 1992, Australia defeated the visitors by a massive 300-run margin.

In 2008, India had won by 72 runs and in 2012 Australia had thrashed India by an inning and 37 runs.

However, the record might not bog down the visitors as they had braved the storm to win the Test at Adelaide where the records were stacked against them.

Before the 2018 Test, India had played Australia 11 times, losing six times and winning once in Adelaide.

With the pitch at Perth set to offer more bounce and pace, the Australian bowling unit would aim to dismantle the Indian top order and register a convincing win.

With the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins present in the Australian camp, the tourists will have to be wary of the threat.

However, ahead of the second Test, India suffered massive injury blows as spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and batsman Rohit Sharma were ruled out due to injury. The BCCI confirmed that Ashwin had suffered a left-side abdominal strain, while Rohit jarred his back in the field during the first Test.

With the trio unavailable for selection, India included Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a 13-man squad announced on eve of the second Test.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Virat Kohli Pat Cummins Tim Paine
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India have a 1:3 win-loss record in the four matches at Perth
  • The first Test played between the two nations at Perth was in 1977
  • In 2008, India had won by 72 runs at the WACA
Related Articles
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Preview: Green Top Awaits India And Australia In Perth
India vs Australia, 2nd Test Preview: Green Top Awaits India And Australia In Perth
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli More Excited Than Nervous About Lively WACA Pitch
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli More Excited Than Nervous About Lively WACA Pitch
India vs Australia: WACA Curator Unveils Fast, Bouncy Pitch For Perth Test Between India And Australia
India vs Australia: WACA Curator Unveils Fast, Bouncy Pitch For Perth Test Between India And Australia
India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of Perth Test Against Australia
India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma Ruled Out Of Perth Test Against Australia
ICC Chief David Richardson Seeks Governments
ICC Chief David Richardson Seeks Governments' Help To Tackle Match-Fixing
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 11 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.