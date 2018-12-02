India vs Australia: Murali Vijay Goes From 74 To 100 In An Over - Watch

Murali Vijay hit a stylish century on Saturday to strengthen his bid to open the batting in the first Test against Australia, after India's bowlers struggled against a young and inexperienced Cricket Australia XI during a four-day warm-up match at the Sydney Cricket Ground . The veteran opening batsman, who was dropped following a pair in the second Test against England this year, opened the batting for India in the second innings as a nasty ligament injury on Friday ruled out Prithvi Shaw. The 34-year-old smacked an entertaining 129, including 16 fours and five sixes, but there was one over which particularly stood out in Vijay's brilliant knock . The right-hander slammed two sixes and three boundaries in Jake Carder's over that went for 26 runs as Vijay went from 74 to 100 in the 39th over of India's second innings.

KL Rahul, who is expected to face the new ball in Adelaide alongside either Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, or even uncapped Mayank Agarwal, made 62 in their 212/2 total.

"We come from the same part of India, so we understand each other well," Vijay said of Rahul, who scored 62 in India's second innings against the CA XI.

"He is a good guy to bat with and he is fun. Hopefully we can carry that momentum forward into the first Test."

The pair have batted 25 times together at Test level and Vijay scored 53 and 99 four years ago in Adelaide, a venue he says he likes.

"It suits me because I'm a batsman who likes to play off the back foot," he said.

"Australia is one place where you get the bounce so you can play shots.

"It always feels good to go to grounds where you have scored runs, it helps you a lot and I have good memories of it and looking forward to the Adelaide Test."

The four-day match at the Sydney Cricket Ground was India's last hit out before the Test and it ended in a draw after the CA XI made a mammoth 544 in reply to the visitor's first innings 358.

The first of India's four-Test series against Australia gets underway on Thursday.