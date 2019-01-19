 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Watch: MS Dhoni Takes Dig At Retirement Rumours With Cheeky Gesture

Updated: 19 January 2019 16:55 IST

MS Dhoni was rumoured to retire after the India vs England ODI series in 2018.

Watch: MS Dhoni Takes Dig At Retirement Rumours With Cheeky Gesture
MS Dhoni was rumoured to retire from limited-overs cricket by social media. © AFP

MS Dhoni was rumoured to retire from limited-overs cricket by social media fans after the India-England One-day International (ODI) series last year. The rumour broke out after MS Dhoni carried the match ball to the dressing room. However, after the just-concluded India's ODI series against Australia, MS Dhoni made sure nobody spreads such rumours by handing over the match ball to batting coach Sanjay Bangar. After handing the ball to Sanjay Bangar, MS Dhoni said, "Ball lelo nahi to bolega retirement lerahe ho."

In the series, Dhoni also proved he can still finish matches for India by playing two consecutive match-winning knocks in India's first bilateral ODI series triumph in Australia.

Dhoni also notched up three consecutive half-centuries in the series against Australia and was adjudged the Man of the Series for his brilliant performances.

However Dhoni, who remained not out on 87 runs in the third and final ODI to help India clinch the series 2-1, said it was not about where he batted after playing for 14 years.

A veteran of 335 ODIs, the 37-year-old's next assignment will start from Wednesday in New Zealand, when India play New Zealand in the first of five-match ODI series at the McLean Park in Napier.

Dhoni averages over 50 in the ODIs with the highest score of an unbeaten 183 runs. He has 10 centuries and 70 half-centuries under his belt in this format.

Dhoni has also been crucial behind the stumps, over the years, taking 311 catches and stumping 117 times in ODIs.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 MS Dhoni Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni also proved he can still finish matches for India
  • Dhoni also notched up three consecutive half-centuries in the series
  • Dhoni remained not out on 87 runs in the third and final ODI
Glenn Maxwell Seeks
Anushka Sharma Posts Special Message For Virat Kohli, Team India After Historic ODI Series Win
Twitter Goes Wild After India
"Not About Where You Bat": MS Dhoni Says He Is Happy To Bat At Any Number After Playing For 14 Years
MS Dhoni Becomes Fourth Indian To Achieve Stunning Feat In Australia
