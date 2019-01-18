 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

MS Dhoni Becomes Fourth Indian To Achieve Stunning Feat In Australia

Updated: 18 January 2019 16:55 IST

MS Dhoni became only the fourth Indian to record 1000 ODI runs in Australia.

MS Dhoni Becomes Fourth Indian To Achieve Stunning Feat In Australia
MS Dhoni scored a total of 193 runs in the three-match ODI series in Australia. © AFP

MS Dhoni has been in top form in the ODI series against Australia, scoring a hat-trick of half-centuries. On Friday, MS Dhoni was once again showed his worth to the Indian team with the bat in hand as he took the visitors to a thrilling seven-wicket win over the hosts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 87 as India registered their first-ever bilateral series win in Australia. The former India captain also became the only the fourth Indian to score 1,000 ODI runs on Australian soil after Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Going into the decider at MCG, Dhoni needed 36 runs to reach this milestone. Not only did he achieve the landmark, he was crucial to India's cause as the visitors chased 231 to win the match and the three-match series.

Dhoni came into bat with India in a tricky situation. Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal saw India being reduced to 59 for two in 16.2 overs, needing a fair bit to do to overhaul Australia's score.

Dhoni and skipper Virat Kohli (46) added 54 runs for the third wicket to take India a step closer but the Indian captain fell to Jhye Richardson in the 30th over, leaving India with a mountain to climb.

With their backs against the wall, Dhoni combined with Kedar Jadhav (61 not out) to bring India back from the dead. The duo strung together an unbeaten 121-run partnership to thwart the Australian bowlers and take India to a memorable series win.

Dhoni scored three consecutive half-centuries to take his total tally to 193 runs in three matches at an average of 193 and a strike rate of 73.10. Dhoni was adjudged Man of the Series for his brilliant performance.

Earlier, Yuzvendra Chahal (6/42) ran through the Australian middle and lower-order batting line-up to bag his second five-wicket haul in ODIs. Chahal, playing his first match of the ODI series, produced a brilliant performance to help bowl out Australia for 230 in 48.4 overs.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni becomes 4th Indian to score 1,000 ODI runs in Australia
  • Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are the others
  • Dhoni scored a total of 193 runs in the 3-match ODI series vs Australia
Related Articles
Twitter Goes Wild After India
Twitter Goes Wild After India's Historic ODI Series Win In Australia
"Not About Where You Bat": MS Dhoni Says He Is Happy To Bat At Any Number After Playing For 14 Years
"Not About Where You Bat": MS Dhoni Says He Is Happy To Bat At Any Number After Playing For 14 Years
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Warms Up For Series Decider Against Australia - Watch
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni Warms Up For Series Decider Against Australia - Watch
MS Dhoni Regaining Form Is A Promising Thing For India, Says Shikhar Dhawan
MS Dhoni Regaining Form Is A Promising Thing For India, Says Shikhar Dhawan
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 110
3 EnglandEngland 108
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
5 AustraliaAustralia 101
Last updated on: 14 January 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.