India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc Included In Australia Squad For Final T20I Against India

Pacer Mitchell Starc has been included in Australia squad for the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) against India in Sydney on Sunday. Starc, who last played a T20I for Australia in September 2016, against Sri Lanka in Colombo, was called-up after Billy Stanlake was ruled out of the series decider. Stanlake strained his ankle during a warm-up mishap ahead of the rain-affected second T20I in Melbourne . The Queenslander injured his ankle on the boundary line while doing catching practice warming up and was today ruled out of the series finale by captain Aaron Finch.

Starc was scheduled to sit out of the T20I series and prepare for the first Test in Adelaide from December 6.

However the absence of Stanlake has altered those plans, with the left-armer linking up with the T20I squad in Sydney, Finch confirmed.

"(Starc has) got so much experience in the limited-overs games as well and we've seen how dominant he can be when he gets it right with the ball," Finch told cricket.com.au.

"We'll have a look at the wicket this afternoon and discuss the side but coming straight off a Shield game with an eye on the first Test, his preparations will be really good."

Nathan Coulter-Nile was brought into the side in Stanlake's place for the Melbourne match, and the Western Australian smashed his first ball for a straight six to add some zing to a below-par batting performance. He hit a second six over the fence but exited for 18 from 9 balls.

Australia's innings was curtailed by Melbourne's weather after 19 overs, with the home side 132/7.

Australia cannot lose the series against India following their win in Brisbane and the Melbourne wash-out. The Aussies sit third on the ICC's rankings and will be hoping for an outright result in an uninterrupted match on Sunday.

Australia put together a convincing performance against India on Wednesday, with Glenn Maxwell hitting 46 off 24 balls before Marcus Stoinis kept his cool with a clutch final over.