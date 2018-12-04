Mitchell Marsh Wants To Take His Bowling To Next Level During India Series

The first Test between India and Australia is set to commence from Thursday in Adelaide and the Australian pacers are all set for the battle against the formidable Indian batting line-up. But with the weather forecast predicting the temperatures to rise over 37 degrees during the series, the Australian team will be reluctant to overburden frontline fast bowlers . Taking about sharing the responsibility with the pace battery, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Tuesday said that he is looking to chip in with more wickets during the series and wants to be a bowler more than just providing relief for the premier bowlers.

“My goal this summer is to start really chipping in with the ball and get some more wickets for the team," he said on Tuesday. I love coming on in the graveyard shift after 70 or 80 overs when the ball's doing nothing and trying to sneak a wicket. I really want to take my bowling to the next level in this team,” cricket.com.au quoted Marsh as saying.

Marsh had a poor outing during Australia's Test series against Pakistan held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in October. In the two matches he played, Marsh scored mere 30 runs and also struggled with the ball managing only two wickets.

But with the upcoming series against the number one ranked Test team being held in home conditions, the all-rounder said that he is raring to go in front of the home crowd.

“After the UAE, there's no doubt that there were a few question marks about me. But I'm really pumped if I'm selected to get out there in front of Australian crowds again. It's a great time of year and I'm feeling good. I'm doing my best to make the No.6 position my own in this team and that's all I can do," Marsh added.