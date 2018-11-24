 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Mitchell Johnson Comes Up With Hilarious Caption For Virat Kohli-Marcus Stoinis Picture
Read In

Updated: 24 November 2018 14:56 IST

ICC posted a picture of India skipper Virat Kohli and Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis in conversation and asked fans on Twitter to caption it.

Mitchell Johnson Comes Up With Hilarious Caption For Virat Kohli-Marcus Stoinis Picture
ICC posted a picture of Virat Kohli and Marcus Stoinis and asked fans to caption it. © Twitter

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday posted a picture of India skipper Virat Kohli and Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis deep in a conversation and asked fans on Twitter to caption the image -- "What do you think Virat Kohli is saying here to Marcus Stoinis?". The picture quickly went viral with fans coming in numbers to give their best shot. Among the numerous fans that replied on the post was former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson, who came up with a hilarious caption but not all fans were taken by what the left-arm pacer had to say.

ICC's post had over 5,000 likes, over 150 retweets and above 450 replies on their post.

Johnson was one of the users to reply on the post.

However, some Indian fans thought that Johnson was poking fun at Kohli. The Australian, though, made it clear in his replies to fans that he was actually making fun of Stoinis.

Johnson and Kohli share a strained past. The two have been involved in a few heated battles on the pitch and off it.

During India's tour of Australia in 2014, Johnson had aimed a throw at the stumps, but the ball hit Kohli, who was standing at the striker's end thus triggering a few verbal exchanges during the Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

India and Kohli are currently in Australia where they are taking on the hosts in a three-match Twenty20 International series, which will be followed by a four-match Test series and three ODIs.

India lost the first T20I while the second had to be abandoned mid-way due to persistent rain. The third and final T20I will be played in Sydney on Sunday with the hosts holding a 1-0 lead.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Marcus Stoinis Mitchell Johnson Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mitchell Johnson captions Virat Kohli-Marcus Stoinis picture
  • ICC had posted the picture and asked fans to caption it
  • Johnson received some stick from Indian fans after his tweet
Related Articles
India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson Takes A Cheeky Dig At Virat Kohli
India vs Australia: Mitchell Johnson Takes A Cheeky Dig At Virat Kohli's 'No Sledging' Remark
'It's Over': Australia Paceman Mitchell Johnson Retires From Cricket
Mitchell Johnson Quits
Mitchell Johnson Quits 'Lengthy' Big Bash League
Mitchell Johnson Suffers Horrific Injury, Uploads Pictures On Instagram
Mitchell Johnson Suffers Horrific Injury, Uploads Pictures On Instagram
Mitchell Johnson Stuns Even Himself With This Wonder Throw From The Deep
Mitchell Johnson Stuns Even Himself With This Wonder Throw From The Deep
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.