Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"He Is Best At Wasting Opportunities": Twitter Slams KL Rahul After Another Failure
Updated: 03 January 2019 14:04 IST

KL Rahul so far has scored 2, 44, 2, 0 and 9 in the five innings he has played of the ongoing Test series.

KL Rahul was dismissed for 9 in the first innings of the Sydney Test. © AFP

KL Rahul's poor run with the bat continued in the ongoing Test series against Australia as the 26-year-old once again failed to deliver in the first innings of the fourth Test in Sydney. Rahul, who was brought back in for the final Test, was dismissed for nine runs on the opening day of the Test. Soon after his dismissal, fans lashed out at the Indian opener for another poor outing with the bat. From blaming the selectors for Rahul's inclusion in the playing XI to his continued miserable run, fans took to Twitter to vent out fury at Rahul.

Coming in to bat after winning the toss, India suffered an early blow as the team lost Rahul in the second over of the morning session on Day 1. The opener was dismissed after edging the ball from Josh Hazlewood straight to Shaun Marsh at first slip on the third ball of the second over.

Rahul, who scored 2, 44, 2 and zero in the four innings of the first two Tests was dropped from the playing XI for the third Test in Adelaide. Hanuma Vihari and debutant Mayank Agarwal replaced the opening duo of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay.

But the unavailability of Rohit Sharma for the final Test and Vihari's failure at the top helped Rahul get back the opening slot for the final Test.

On the match front, India ended Day 1 of the Sydney Test on a strong note scoring 303 for four at stumps.

Cheteshwar Pujara (130*) played a sublime knock, scoring his 18th century in Test cricket. The 30-year-old also brought up his third century of the ongoing series.

Highlights
  • Rahul was dismissed in the second over on Day 1 of the Sydney Test
  • Josh Hazlewood dismissed KL Rahul for nine in the 1st innings
  • India ended Day 1 of the fourth Test at 303 for four wickets
