 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Jasprit Bumrah's Consistency Makes Him A Class Apart, Feels Mitchell Johnson

Updated: 23 December 2018 15:58 IST

Jasprit Bumrah is currently the second highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Test series against Australia and is only behind Nathan Lyon (16 wickets).

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets in the Perth Test against Australia. © AFP

Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed 11 wickets in the first two Tests, has been the pick of the Indian bowlers in the ongoing series against Australia Down Under. Currently, the second highest wicket-taker in the Test series, Bumrah has bowled fiercely and with discipline against Australia in both Adelaide and Perth. Impressed with Bumrah, former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson heaped praise on the 25-year-old. Johnson said that Bumrah's consistency makes it difficult for the batsmen to score against him. "He has a unique action, but is very consistent with his line and length. He hardly bowls a loose delivery, which means he is hard to score off and any batsman will think twice before taking him on. The pressure he creates at one end often leads to wickets tumbling at the other," Johnson was quotes as saying by icc-cricket.com.

The current Indian pace attack has been impressive throughout the year, especially on away tours. After a terrific bowing display in South Africa and England, the current lot has yet again gathered praises from cricket pundits with their performances, so far in Australia.

Johnson is too impressed with the exploits of the Indian pacers in the recent past but asserted that there is still room for improvement. The former Australian pacer also said that out of the current lot, Bumrah has been the most impressive.

"There is no doubt that they have bowled well as a unit over the past year or so and regularly picked 20 wickets in overseas conditions. They just need to assess the conditions and the pitch better and hit the right length quickly. 

"Ishant Sharma has been around for a while. He is hitting the bat hard, which is a good sign, but needs to be more consistent with his line. Mohammed Shami has a smooth action and has the ability to surprise batsman with the occasional short ball. Umesh Yadav seems to have added a yard of pace but does not swing it much these days, but the bowler who impressed me most is Jasprit Bumrah,” Johnson added.

The ongoing four-match Test series between India and Australia is currently level at 1-1. The third match of the series will commence from December 26 in Melbourne.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Shami Ishant Sharma Mitchell Johnson Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 3rd Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bumrah has taken 11 wickets so far in the Test series against Australia
  • India lost he second Test in Perth by 146 runs
  • India and Australia are currently level at 1-1 in the ongoing Test series
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Extends Lead As Number One Batsman In ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli Extends Lead As Number One Batsman In ICC Test Rankings
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Dismissal Was Surprising For India, Says Jasprit Bumrah
Virat Kohli "Fortunate" To Have Current Lot Of Fast Bowlers, Says Gautam Gambhir
Virat Kohli "Fortunate" To Have Current Lot Of Fast Bowlers, Says Gautam Gambhir
India vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Fifties Put India Ahead On Day 2
India vs Australia Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane Fifties Put India Ahead On Day 2
"Spinners Mature A Lot With Age, Maybe They
"Spinners Mature A Lot With Age, Maybe They're Like Wine": Team India Bowling Coach Bharat Arun
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.