Jasprit Bumrah's Consistency Makes Him A Class Apart, Feels Mitchell Johnson

Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed 11 wickets in the first two Tests, has been the pick of the Indian bowlers in the ongoing series against Australia Down Under . Currently, the second highest wicket-taker in the Test series, Bumrah has bowled fiercely and with discipline against Australia in both Adelaide and Perth . Impressed with Bumrah , former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson heaped praise on the 25-year-old. Johnson said that Bumrah's consistency makes it difficult for the batsmen to score against him. "He has a unique action, but is very consistent with his line and length. He hardly bowls a loose delivery, which means he is hard to score off and any batsman will think twice before taking him on. The pressure he creates at one end often leads to wickets tumbling at the other," Johnson was quotes as saying by icc-cricket.com.

The current Indian pace attack has been impressive throughout the year, especially on away tours. After a terrific bowing display in South Africa and England, the current lot has yet again gathered praises from cricket pundits with their performances, so far in Australia.

Johnson is too impressed with the exploits of the Indian pacers in the recent past but asserted that there is still room for improvement. The former Australian pacer also said that out of the current lot, Bumrah has been the most impressive.

"There is no doubt that they have bowled well as a unit over the past year or so and regularly picked 20 wickets in overseas conditions. They just need to assess the conditions and the pitch better and hit the right length quickly.

"Ishant Sharma has been around for a while. He is hitting the bat hard, which is a good sign, but needs to be more consistent with his line. Mohammed Shami has a smooth action and has the ability to surprise batsman with the occasional short ball. Umesh Yadav seems to have added a yard of pace but does not swing it much these days, but the bowler who impressed me most is Jasprit Bumrah,” Johnson added.

The ongoing four-match Test series between India and Australia is currently level at 1-1. The third match of the series will commence from December 26 in Melbourne.