Jasprit Bumrah Feels Ravichandran Ashwin Will Be Crucial To India's Cause In 1st Test

Jasprit Bumrah led India's pace attack in the first innings of the opening Test against Australia in Adelaide. He claimed three wickets as India restricted the hosts to 235, 15 runs short of their first inning total. India batsmen consolidated the lead on a rain-interrupted third day but Australia spinner Nathan Lyon limited the damages in the end as he dismissed Virat Kohli (34) just before stumps . Watching him bowl with such confidence, Jasprit Bumrah feels India's seasoned spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will play a crucial role on the fourth day on Sunday.

"Ashwin will obviously play a more crucial now role because with the rough, we saw Nathan Lyon using the rough to his advantage. He is an experienced bowler and knows what he has to do. So he will probably work on it and he will play a crucial role for sure," Bumrah said at the end of the second day's play.

India are currently 166 runs ahead with seven wickets in hand and two days of play left in the first Test.

India dismissed Australia for 235 in their first innings and it was a collective effort from the bowlers, who shared the spoils.

"We were trying to figure out the lengths that are useful over here. In South Africa and England, there was a lot of lateral movement. Here the wickets are slightly flatter because you get bounce, but you have to be consistent.

"That's the thing we have read over the years. We were trying to focus on that, that if we don't give runs, we are creating pressure from both ends and then we could get wickets," said Bumrah.

Bumrah is confident that India will take a substantial lead on day four.

"I think it is slightly in our favour because the late wicket (Kohli) was a good thing for them. But we have a good lead. First session tomorrow will be a very important. If we capitalize on that, that will leave us in a very good place in this match," the Gujarat pacer said.

The Indian bowling attack has had a dream year and Bumrah's addition in longest format has been key to their success.

Bumrah feels that key to adaptation in overseas conditions was all about doing his homework properly.

"There is no secret, obviously. I try to ask questions to players who have played here before, or wherever they have played. In England, when I was not playing, I was bowling in the nets and I was keeping an eye on what was happening. So I try to copy that in the nets.

Bumrah said that having a lot of ODI overs under his belt did help him before he took the plunge in Test cricket.

"Before South Africa, I was consistently playing one-day cricket. I was bowling and there were a lot of overs under my belt. I always try to learn and always try to ask questions. I try and keep an eye on the opposition as well, what is working for them, maybe try and learn from them.

"All these things always help you - do your research, do your homework, keep an eye on the lengths of the different grounds and different players, what they do," said Bumrah.

(With PTI inputs)