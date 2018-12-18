Watch: Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja Argue On The Field At Perth

Hosts Australia made a spirited comeback in the Test series by defeating India by 146 runs in Perth, levelling the series 1-1. Australia ticked the right boxes in both departments as their bowling was led by off-spinner Nathan Lyon (8/106) was top notch, combined with Usman Khawaja's patient knock of 72 in 2nd innings that paved the way for an Aussie win after nine months. This also is Tim Paine's maiden victory as Test captain. More than Australia setting things right, it was India's dismal batting and lack of application in the 2nd innings that set the tone for an Australian win once India lost captain Virat Kohli cheaply, ending Day-4 at 112/5.
However, the inaugural Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth will not only be remembered for the verbal spat between rival captains Virat Kohli and Tim Paine and Kohli's controversial dismissal in the 1st innings but also for the heated argument between Indian pace spearhead Ishant Sharma and compatriot Ravindra Jadeja who came in as a substitute fielder.
The quarrel was regarding field placement to which both contradicted with each other, according to ESPNcricinfo.
Both crossed each other several times pointing at one another before coming close. They were separated by Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav.
Virat Kohli is being criticised for not playing a spinner and going with four fast bowlers instead.
The Boxing Day Test begins on December 26 following the Christmas break.