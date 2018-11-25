Hopefully We Will Be Able To Stop Virat Kohli In Tests, Says Alex Carey

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 61-run knock helped India secure a six-wicket win against Australia in the third and final T20 International (T20I) in Sydney on Sunday. Virat Kohli played a crucial knock, helping India draw the three-match T20I series 1-1. Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey hailed Kohli's performance and said that the knock from the Indian captain took the game away from the hosts. Carey hoped that the hosts will be able to stop Kohli from scoring in the Tests.

"He obviously played really well tonight – he was put under a little bit of pressure towards the end but they started well in the powerplay and it was hard to peg them back. We've seen him do that before and he did it again tonight. Hopefully, in Tests, it will be a different story – we've got some good pace bowlers and Nathan Lyon. It will be a really good summer of cricket ahead," said Carey.

Talking about the third T20I, Carey said, "It was a competitive target, probably like Virat said 180. They like chasing. They chased that really well. They got off to a flyer in the powerplay and it's hard to peg them back."

"There were some really positive signs. We don't like losing. There was an opportunity there. We got close but a really good side got them tonight," he added.

Australia made a surprise change in bringing Mitchell Starc back into the T20I fold. The pacer impressed at the end of powerplays when he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and helped slow down the pace of scoring.

"I thought he (Starc) bowled really well. Shikhar Dhawan obviously got him away for a couple of fours and that happens in T20 cricket but I thought he came into the side and he was really excited to play this game. He hasn't played too many T20 games. I thought he had a real impact.

"He's played a lot of cricket now. He's a real professional, looks after his body, comes off a Shield game and into a T20 game now. I'm just as excited as you guys to watch him take on India along with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins and obviously Lyon. He'll be fine," Carey said.

