Hardik Pandya Aiming For Comeback In ODI Series Against Australia

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been out of action since September with an 'acute back injury', is currently undergoing rehabilitation in Mumbai. The 26-year-old recently returned on the field and is looking forward to make a comeback in the One-day International (ODI) series against Australia scheduled to take place in January 2019. Stressing on making a quick return in the national team Pandya said his recovery from the injury has been on track. "I'm trying hard to be fit for the ODI series against Australia to start in January. To get back to full fitness, I'm going through rigorous bowling sessions in Mumbai. I have just started bowling after 60 days. Once I bowl a few overs in the ODIs, I should be on the right track," ICC quoted Hardik Pandya as telling the Times of India.