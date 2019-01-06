 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Harbhajan Singh Has An Advice For "Australian Cricket" To Bring Back Golden Days

Updated: 06 January 2019 16:23 IST

Australia stand on verge of a Test series defeat against India.

Australia trail 1-2 in the ongoing Test series. © AFP

The Australian team are going through a rough patch in international cricket. Their downfall started ever since the infamous ball-tampering scandal that broke out in March 2018. Be it at home or overseas, the Australians have failed to perform up to the mark and found themselves in the middle of criticism for that. Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is out of the national team set-up for quite sometime now, was the recent to criticise the Australians. However, Harbhajan also adviced Australia to look after their domestic cricket and infrastructure to bring back their golden days.

Harbhajan's tweet comes in response to former England skipper Michael Vaughan who had earlier said that, "You can't be mentioning the pitches being too flat when the highest score your Team has got in the series is 326..."

Ahead of the Sydney Test, Australian skipper Tim Paine, according to cricket.com.au said, "We're hearing it's probably going to be a little bit dry (at the SCG) ... I'm sure India will be really looking forward to it."

"That's been the one disappointing thing; it seems we've rolled up some wickets here in Australia that have taken away from our strengths, which is pace and bounce.

"You'd like the slips to come into play at some stage, wouldn't you?

"It's a frustration for us. You never go to India and get served up green wickets. They've come out here and we've served some wickets up that really suit them," Paine added.

Australia, who trail 1-2 in the ongoing Test series are on the verge of a series defeat.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Highlights
  • Australia stand on verge of a Test series defeat
  • The Australian team are going through a rough patch
  • Harbhajan's tweet comes in response to former England skipper Vaughan
