The Australian team are going through a rough patch in international cricket. Their downfall started ever since the infamous ball-tampering scandal that broke out in March 2018. Be it at home or overseas, the Australians have failed to perform up to the mark and found themselves in the middle of criticism for that. Veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh , who is out of the national team set-up for quite sometime now, was the recent to criticise the Australians. However, Harbhajan also adviced Australia to look after their domestic cricket and infrastructure to bring back their golden days.

Harbhajan's tweet comes in response to former England skipper Michael Vaughan who had earlier said that, "You can't be mentioning the pitches being too flat when the highest score your Team has got in the series is 326..."

They should be thankful for pitches being flat otherwise indian bowlers would have got them out every time below 175/200 it's time for Aust cricket to look after their domestic cricket and infrastructure to bring back those golden days of australian cricket. #findtalent https://t.co/QftySBGREH — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 6, 2019

Ahead of the Sydney Test, Australian skipper Tim Paine, according to cricket.com.au said, "We're hearing it's probably going to be a little bit dry (at the SCG) ... I'm sure India will be really looking forward to it."

"That's been the one disappointing thing; it seems we've rolled up some wickets here in Australia that have taken away from our strengths, which is pace and bounce.

"You'd like the slips to come into play at some stage, wouldn't you?

"It's a frustration for us. You never go to India and get served up green wickets. They've come out here and we've served some wickets up that really suit them," Paine added.

Australia, who trail 1-2 in the ongoing Test series are on the verge of a series defeat.