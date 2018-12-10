 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Cricket Fraternity Hails India After Adelaide Win Against Australia

Updated: 10 December 2018 13:30 IST

India registered their first Test win on Australian soil in 10 years.

Virat Kohli lauded Team India's collective performance. © AFP

India registered a 31-run victory against Australia in an exciting encounter in the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday. By virtue of this victory, India registered their first Test win on Australian soil in 10 years. Following this win, Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win Test matches in Australia, England and South Africa. Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni captained India to Test victories in England and South Africa but never in Australia. Impressed by the intensity of the Adelaide Test, cricketers took to Twitter to praise the visiting team.

After the Adelaide victory, India also became the second Asian side to win the first Test of a series in Australia after Pakistan won the MCG Test in 1978-79 (series 1-1).

This is the second instance of India winning three Test matches outside Asia in a calendar year after three wins in New Zealand in 1968. Apart from today's Adelaide win, India beat South Africa in Johannesburg by 63 runs, registered a 203-run victory against England in Nottingham.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who took three wickets in the second innings, put the final nail in Australia's coffin to end the hosts' admirable rearguard action.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were also crucial to India's cause, picking three wickets each while Ishant Sharma chipped in with one.

Australia's tail fought valiantly on the final day of the Test, almost pulling off the impossible but India kept pegging away to finally clinch a much-deserved win on Australian soil.

Cheteshwar Pujara, adjudged man of the match, played the role of an anchor for India in both innings. Praising Pujara, Kohli said that he was the difference between India and Australia.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara Tim Paine Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket
Highlights
  • India registered a 31-run victory over Australia in the Adelaide Test
  • What a way to start the series, Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter
  • Cheteshwar Pujara was adjudged man of the match
