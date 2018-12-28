 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

MCG Crowd Warned For Directing Racist Chants At Indian Players And Fans
Read In

Updated: 28 December 2018 16:53 IST

Chants of "show us your visa" reportedly reverberated in the bottom tier of the MCG's Great Southern Stand in the first two days of the ongoing Test.

MCG Crowd Warned For Directing Racist Chants At Indian Players And Fans
At the close of play on Day-3, India were 54/5. © AFP

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah might have stolen the show on day three in Melbourne by putting Australia on the back foot with a fine bowling performance, but a section of the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) crowd proved to have spoiled the fun by directing racist chants at Indian fans and players. The racist chants from spectators were followed by a stern warning issued by Cricket Australia to a section of the MCG crowd, asking them to refrain from such behaviour.

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, chants of "show us your visa" reverberated in the bottom tier of the MCG's Great Southern Stand throughout the first two days of the Boxing Day Test. In the same news report, it was mentioned that CA received several complaints of racial taunts directed at Indian players and fans. Cricinfo has the footage of instances and it passed that on to CA. The CA, in turn, forwarded it to Victoria Police and the stadium management.

"Victoria Police and stadium security are monitoring the behaviour of the crowd in that section of the stadium and have had several discussions with those fans in that bay to remind them about appropriate crowd behaviour, as per venue entry terms and conditions," a CA spokesperson said.

On Friday, Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6/33 as India bowled out Australia for paltry 151 runs at the MCG on day three. But soon after, the hosts fought back with quick wickets in India's second innings. Pat Cummins picked up four big wickets in Hanuma Vihari (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (0), Virat Kohli (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (1), while Josh Hazlewood dismissed Rohit Sharma for five, as Australia restricted India to 54/5 at stumps.

With a lead of 346 runs, India is in command and eyeing a crucial 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics : Australia Cricket Team India Cricket Team Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia vs India 2018/19 Jasprit Bumrah Pat Cummins Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Racist chants were reportedly heard on the first two days of the MCG Test
  • On Friday, Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6/33
  • CA received several complaints of racial taunts directed at Indians
Related Articles
"Technically So Poor": Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Takes A Dig At Australian Batsmen
"Technically So Poor": Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Takes A Dig At Australian Batsmen
"MS Dhoni Is Back In ODI Side, Want To Play For Hobart?" Tim Paine Trolls Rishabh Pant. Watch
"MS Dhoni Is Back In ODI Side, Want To Play For Hobart?" Tim Paine Trolls Rishabh Pant. Watch
Our Batsmen Need To Learn From Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Says Pat Cummins
Our Batsmen Need To Learn From Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Says Pat Cummins
"Was Always Confident Of Doing Well In Tests": Jasprit Bumrah After Record-Breaking Spell In Melbourne
"Was Always Confident Of Doing Well In Tests": Jasprit Bumrah After Record-Breaking Spell In Melbourne
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Lauds Jasprit Bumrah
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Lauds Jasprit Bumrah's Five-Wicket Haul With Incredible Gesture
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.