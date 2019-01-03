 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Cheteshwar Pujara Produces Another Masterclass, Cricket Fraternity Hails Effort
Updated: 03 January 2019 17:53 IST

Cheteshwar Pujara was unbeaten on 130 as India ended Day 1 of the Sydney Test at 303 for four.

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 18th century in Test cricket. © AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara (130*) was at his absolute best on Day 1 of the Sydney Test, scoring his third century in the ongoing Test series against Australia. The 30-year-old looked in sublime touch as he notched up his 18th century in Test cricket. With 13 boundaries during his 199-ball ton, Pujara also registered his fifth hundred against Australia. The scintillating knock from Cheteshwar Pujara gathered a lot of praise on social media. From experts to fans, the cricket fraternity lauded the effort from the top order batsman.

Pujara came out to bat early in the first innings after India lost KL Rahul (9) on the second over of the morning session.

Pujara stitched together a crucial 116-run partnership with opener Mayank Agarwal for the second wicket, helping the team recover from early loss.

After the departure of Agarwal on 77, Pujara continued with his superb form and strung together important partnerships with skipper Virat Kohli (23) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) to take India to a commanding position.

Pujara was unbeaten on 130 (16 boundaries) alongside Hanuma Vihari (39) as India ended Day 1 of the Sydney Test at 303 for four.

Pujara previously slammed 123 in the first Test in Adelaide and 106 in the third Test at Melbourne in the ongoing series against Australia. With the century in the first innings of the fourth Test, Pujara also surpassed former India batsman VVS Laxman, who had 17 Test centuries to his name.

India currently lead the four-match Test series 2-1 against Australia.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Mayank Agarwal Harbhajan Singh Michael Clarke Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 4th Test
Highlights
  • Pujara registered his fifth hundred against Australia
  • Pujara scored his third century in the ongoing four-match Test series
  • Pujara remained unbeaten on 130 at stumps on Day 1
