Cheteshwar Pujara Produces Another Masterclass, Cricket Fraternity Hails Effort

Cheteshwar Pujara (130*) was at his absolute best on Day 1 of the Sydney Test , scoring his third century in the ongoing Test series against Australia. The 30-year-old looked in sublime touch as he notched up his 18th century in Test cricket . With 13 boundaries during his 199-ball ton, Pujara also registered his fifth hundred against Australia. The scintillating knock from Cheteshwar Pujara gathered a lot of praise on social media. From experts to fans, the cricket fraternity lauded the effort from the top order batsman.

Yet another Test Match, yet another marvellous innings from Pujara. Many congratulations on the 18th Test hundred. Has been a delight to watch you bat, @cheteshwar1 ! pic.twitter.com/dxTiaidSYc — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 3, 2019

Very happy for Pujara. Here is a player who knows his game inside out, is comfortable with who he is and how he plays and is just a simple, modest man. And that quality is a big part of his cricket. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 3, 2019

Stand and applaud @cheteshwar1 another brilliant innings and he does not look satisfied wants 200 — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) January 3, 2019

Zindagi na milegi Pujara. Brilliant to watch the determination and the consistency has been amazing.

Congratulations @cheteshwar1 on your third hundred of the series. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 3, 2019

"This man just bats, and bats and bats!" - Mr. Cricket



Take a bow, Pujara. This is a special hundred at the SCG #CricketMeriJaan #AUSvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 3, 2019

Pujaraaaa bolo tara rara @cheteshwar1 3 hundreds in last 3 games in australia.. what a player @BCCI #AUSvIND 4th test — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 3, 2019

The RESPECT you get as a cricketer for what @cheteshwar1 is doing in TEST CRICKET, is GREATER than any wonderfully skilful T20 innings.



Youngsters - look, learn & listen! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) January 3, 2019

Well done @cheteshwar1 .. Not easy getting 3 Tons in a series in Aussie !!!!! #Steve — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 3, 2019

Pujara came out to bat early in the first innings after India lost KL Rahul (9) on the second over of the morning session.

Pujara stitched together a crucial 116-run partnership with opener Mayank Agarwal for the second wicket, helping the team recover from early loss.

After the departure of Agarwal on 77, Pujara continued with his superb form and strung together important partnerships with skipper Virat Kohli (23) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) to take India to a commanding position.

Pujara was unbeaten on 130 (16 boundaries) alongside Hanuma Vihari (39) as India ended Day 1 of the Sydney Test at 303 for four.

Pujara previously slammed 123 in the first Test in Adelaide and 106 in the third Test at Melbourne in the ongoing series against Australia. With the century in the first innings of the fourth Test, Pujara also surpassed former India batsman VVS Laxman, who had 17 Test centuries to his name.

India currently lead the four-match Test series 2-1 against Australia.