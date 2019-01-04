India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara Credits This Man For His Marathon Knocks During Test Series

Cheteshwar Pujara stole the limelight with a solid 193-run knock in the first innings of the Sydney Test. India's No. 3 batsman batted over four sessions, facing 373 deliveries during his marathon knock. Apart from this innings, Cheteshwar Pujara also displayed grit and patience during the first three Test matches of the series. The 30-year-old recently surpassed legendary batsman Rahul Dravid (1203 balls faced during 2003-04 series) in terms of most number of deliveries faced by an Indian batsman on Australian soil. Giving credit to team physio Patrick Farhart for helping him maintain the fitness level throughout the series, Pujara on Friday thanked the physio. “This man has spent more time with me than his family in the last month. Thanks @patrickfarhart for all your help in keeping me up and running. Cheers to all the long evening sessions,” Pujara wrote on Twitter.
This man has spent more time with me than his family in the last month. Thanks @patrickfarhart for all your help in keeping me up and running. Cheers to all the long evening sessions pic.twitter.com/bWTvsZiVdO— cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) January 4, 2019
Pujara so far has scored three centuries in the ongoing Test series. His first ton came during the Adelaide Test where he scored 123.
The second century for Pujara came in the first innings of the Melbourne Test where India registered a convincing 137 run win to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the Test series.
With the third century of the series in the first innings the Sydney Test, Pujara (18 centuries) surpassed VVS Laxman (17) in terms of number of Test centuries.
Pujara (521 runs) is currently the leading run scorer in the ongoing India-Australia Test series. The runs have come at an average of 74.42.