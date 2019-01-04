India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara Credits This Man For His Marathon Knocks During Test Series

Cheteshwar Pujara stole the limelight with a solid 193-run knock in the first innings of the Sydney Test. India's No. 3 batsman batted over four sessions, facing 373 deliveries during his marathon knock. Apart from this innings, Cheteshwar Pujara also displayed grit and patience during the first three Test matches of the series. The 30-year-old recently surpassed legendary batsman Rahul Dravid (1203 balls faced during 2003-04 series) in terms of most number of deliveries faced by an Indian batsman on Australian soil. Giving credit to team physio Patrick Farhart for helping him maintain the fitness level throughout the series, Pujara on Friday thanked the physio. “This man has spent more time with me than his family in the last month. Thanks @patrickfarhart for all your help in keeping me up and running. Cheers to all the long evening sessions,” Pujara wrote on Twitter.