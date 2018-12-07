Watch: Bharat Army Catches Virat Kohli's Attention With Novel Move

Bharat Army has always raised the bar in their support for the Indian cricket team, whether they play at home or overseas. The group of Indian supporters was present in numbers when India visited England earlier this year. They are back in Australia to keep the Indian flag flying high. A video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter show the Bharat Army singing and cheering from the Adelaide Oval roof as Virat Kohli came out for a practice session.

Hearing the Bharat Army sing loudly, the Indian team skipper Kohli looked up at them and appreciated their effort with a smile.

MUST Cheering for #TeamIndia from atop the Adelaide Oval



Team India fanatics Bharat Army reached a new height as they climbed the Adelaide Oval rooftop to cheer for the Indian team - by @28anand



Full video here https://t.co/610Znc4gDY #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/B6lRdxYau1 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 7, 2018

Bharat Army had earlier dedicated a song to pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The BCCI had shared the video of Bhuvneshwar's entertaining session with the Bharat Army on Twitter, saying: "Bhuvi surprises Bharat Army with a kind gesture at the Adelaide Oval. Watch on as the Bharat Army sings a song for Bhuvneshwar Kumar."

Meanwhile in the Adelaide Test, Ravichandran Ashwin (3/50) led the Indian bowling attack with a fine spell of off-spin bowling as India fought their way back on Day 2.

For Australia, Travis Head hit a calculated half-century to bolster Australia's batting after their top order slumped under sustained pressure from India's bowlers, leaving the Adelaide Test evenly poised.