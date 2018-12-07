 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Watch: Bharat Army Catches Virat Kohli's Attention With Novel Move

Updated: 07 December 2018 16:22 IST

Bharat Army grabbed Virat Kohli's attention with a song from the Adelaide Oval stadium rooftop.

Bharat Army has always raised the bar in their support for the Indian cricket team. © BCCI

Bharat Army has always raised the bar in their support for the Indian cricket team, whether they play at home or overseas. The group of Indian supporters was present in numbers when India visited England earlier this year. They are back in Australia to keep the Indian flag flying high. A video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Twitter show the Bharat Army singing and cheering from the Adelaide Oval roof as Virat Kohli came out for a practice session.

Hearing the Bharat Army sing loudly, the Indian team skipper Kohli looked up at them and appreciated their effort with a smile.

Bharat Army had earlier dedicated a song to pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The BCCI had shared the video of Bhuvneshwar's entertaining session with the Bharat Army on Twitter, saying: "Bhuvi surprises Bharat Army with a kind gesture at the Adelaide Oval. Watch on as the Bharat Army sings a song for Bhuvneshwar Kumar."

Meanwhile in the Adelaide Test, Ravichandran Ashwin (3/50) led the Indian bowling attack with a fine spell of off-spin bowling as India fought their way back on Day 2.

For Australia, Travis Head hit a calculated half-century to bolster Australia's batting after their top order slumped under sustained pressure from India's bowlers, leaving the Adelaide Test evenly poised.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Bharat Army grabbed Virat Kohli's attention with a song
  • Bharat Army has always raised the bar in their support for the India team
  • Kohli looked up at them and appreciated their effort with a smile
