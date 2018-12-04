 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Australian Fans Slam Own Media For Insulting Indian Cricketers Ahead Of Adelaide Test

Updated: 04 December 2018 12:47 IST

The Indian cricket team was mocked by an Australian tabloid after reaching Adelaide for the opening Test of the four-match series.

An Australian tabloid was severely criticised after it insulted the Indian cricket team. © AFP

The ball-tampering scandal in South Africa led to a massive hue and cry in the cricket fraternity with many citing the team culture as being the problematic area. Following the controversy, a 'cricket culture review' took place in the country, which branded Cricket Australia as "arrogant" and "dictatorial". The India vs Australia Test series Down Under is being viewed upon as the dawn of a new era where Australian cricketers approach the game differently, however, an Australian tabloid seems to have missed out on the memo.

As the Indian cricket team reached Adelaide for the opening Test of the four-match series, an Australian publication decided to insult them by calling Team India 'The Scaredy Bats'

The report claimed that the Indian stars were "scared of the bounce" in Brisbane, "scared of the unknown" in Perth and "scared of the dark" in Adelaide -- jibe at BCCI's refusal to play a day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

The Australian public and mediapersons, however, were having none of it and took the publication to task for it's "boorish" behaviour.

India will look to overcome their dismal record in Tests on Australia soil when they face the hosts in the four-Test series, starting Thursday.

Ever since 1947, the Indian sides touring Australia have produced plenty of great performances in the longest format of the game but none have been able to change fortunes for the visitors.

India, till date, have not managed to clinch victory in a single Test series. Out of the 12 series played, Australia have won 9 while the sides have drawn 3.

However, the four-Test series is being seen as India's best chance to break their Australian jinx, especially with the hosts without Steve Smith and David Warner.

