Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

Australia To Wear Retro Kit During ODI Series Against India

Updated: 10 January 2019 16:39 IST

Australia had worn the kit when Allan Border led the side for an ODI series in 1986.

Australia To Wear Retro Kit During ODI Series Against India
Australia will wear the retro green and gold kits in the ODI series against India. © Twitter

Australia will wear the retro green and gold kits, similar to the one that Allan Border's side wore in 1986, during the upcoming One-day International (ODI) series against India, starting from Saturday. According to Cricket Australia, Australian pacer Peter Siddle was one year old when the kits were worn last time. Siddle, speaking to cricket.com.au, said that everyone in the team is very excited, when they found out that they will be wearing the retro kits.

"It's pretty awesome actually," Siddle told cricket.com.au.

"We found out the other day we were going to be in it, so the boys were a bit excited to get their pack and open up and check it out.

"Everyone is very impressed," the 34-year-old added.

Siddle last played an ODI match for Australia on November 5, 2010. It was against Sri Lanka in Sydney and the hosts lost by 29 runs (D/L method).

The right-arm pacer Siddle, who has featured 17 times for the national team in ODIs and bowled at an economy rate of 4.64, said he never thought he will get another one-day game. He also said he is just as amazed as a youngster to get another call-up to represent the national team.

"It's pretty amazing," Siddle said.

"I never really thought it'd come. To get another one-day game hadn't even crossed my mind.

"I'm just as amazed as a young bloke getting his first call-up, that's what it feels like. It feels like I'm starting all over again, so I'm very thankful," he added.

Following the first ODI in Sydney, Australia will host India for the next two matches in Adelaide and Melbourne respectively.

India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Peter Siddle Cricket
Highlights
  • Australia had worn the kit when Allan Border led the side in 1986
  • Australia will wear the retro green and gold kits
  • Siddle last played an ODI match for Australia on November 5, 2010
