Australia Include Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake In Playing XI For Third ODI Against India

Australia have made two changes to their playing XI for the third and final one-day international (ODI) against India to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. The hosts have included Adam Zampa in place of veteran spinner Nathan Lyon , who remained wicket less in the opening two games, and Billy Stanlake replaces paceman Jason Behrendorff, who has been ruled out with back soreness. Melbourne Renegades paceman Kane Richardson has also been called into the squad as cover.

Lyon, who is being considered as Australia's frontline spinner at this year's World Cup, earned praise from skipper Aaron Finch.

"I think he's been really impressive," Finch was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Thursday, before the off-spinner's axing was announced.

"Obviously not getting a wicket, he'd have liked a bit more return for that.

"When he keeps bowling that well, he will get rewarded eventually."

If Australia manage to win on Friday, it will be their first series win in almost two years having won just four of their past 23 ODIs.

Finch said his side's batting has been the biggest positive but winning the series is their major focus.

"It's been a while since we've won a series," Finch said.

"There's been a lot of improvement and a lot to be proud of so far.

"But winning the series is the focus."

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill