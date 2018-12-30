Watch: Archie Schiller Greets Indian Cricketers With Warm Handshake After Melbourne Test

India registered only their second Test victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) when they defeated Australia by 137 runs to go one up in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Test series. The visitors now lead the series 2-1. Following the win, the visiting Indian players were greeted with a warm handshake by Australia's 7-year-old co-captain Archie Schiller. In the video posted by Cricket Australia on Twitter, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara , Ravichandran Ashwin and a few others can be seen shaking hands with Schiller, who turned seven on December 22.

Onya Archie! What a week he's had leading the Aussie team in Melbourne.



And great stuff here from the Indian players and match officials after the Test match! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Q0jRn52Jck — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 30, 2018

Schiller suffers from a rare heart condition. The kid from Adelaide partnered Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon following his ascendancy to captaincy and also practiced with the Australian team.

Schiller came to know of his inclusion when Australian coach Justin Langer ringed him.

Lyon popularly called, "Gary the Goat" is admired by Schiller who aspires to be a successful leg-spinner for Australia.

Schiller had earlier told Langer that he is confident of taking the prized wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli. He attended the Family Day gathering alongside both the participating teams.

Meanwhile, Kohli and his men have the golden chance to win their first-ever Test series in Australian soil in 70 years.