India vs Australia: Ambati Rayudu Reported For Suspect Bowling Action

Ambati Rayudu has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the first one-day international (ODI) against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a release on Sunday. The match officials' report, which was handed over to the India team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 33-year-old off-spinner's bowling action on Saturday. Rayudu sent down two overs and conceded 13 runs in India's 34-run loss at the SCG.

Rayudu's bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

He is required to undergo testing within 14 days, and, during this period, Rayudu is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.

More to follow...

