Ahead Of India Test Series, Warner Joins Australia's Net Session At SCG. Watch Video

Banned batsman David Warner on Sunday was seen facing Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood during Australia's net session at the Syndey Cricket ground (SCG) as coach Justin Langer and T20I captain Aaron Finch looked on. Warner, after being banned for a year for his role in the infamous Cape Town ball-tampering scandal, was off the field for quite some time before he started playing in Australia's domestic T20 league. During the 40-second long video posted on Twitter by Cricket Australia, Warner was also seen getting batting tips from coach Langer.

Two of Australia's star quicks didn't hold back when David Warner jumped in the SCG nets this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/yyoUowozWP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 25, 2018

As Warner faced Cummins and Hazlewood, both of whom are in Australia's Test squad for the four-match series against India, he had to negotiate some fiery deliveries from the pacers.

In the wake of the ball-tampering scandal, the Cricket Australia's player association had urged the board to reduce former captain Steve Smith and Warner's ban. However, in a recent ruling, Cricket Australia refused to reduce the ban of the trio - Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

A few days back, Warner opened up about the whole ball-tampering scandal that had brought Cricket Australia under bad light.

"What happened (in Cape Town) was very disappointing, we are ashamed of what happened," Warner had said.

"At the end of the day I'm sitting here 12 months on the sideline, that's my take on it. The end result and the long-form goal is to get back in the Baggy Green and play the World Cup (next year). But it's a game at a time," Warner further said.

Australia are currently hosting India for a full series (3 T20Is, 4 Tests, and 3 ODIs).

With the three-match T20I series ending in a 1-1 draw, the visitors will be gearing up for a gruelling four-match Test series, beginning December 6.

The last time India played a four-match Test series against Australia, they had lost 0-2, with 2 of them ending in a draw.