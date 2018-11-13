Aaron Finch Seeks Inspiration From India Ahead Of Series, World Cup 2019

Following a 1-2 setback in the three-match One-day International (ODI) series against South Africa, Australia captain Aaron Finch has sought inspiration from Virat Kohli -led Indian cricket team as he eyes redemption ahead of the upcoming bilateral series against the same rivals and the 2019 World Cup, to be played in England next year. Australia will host India for a two-month long series, comprising three T20Is, four Tests and three ODIs. The ODI rubber will start in January and test the calibre of the Aussies, without Steve Smith and David Warner , ahead of the mega ICC event.

Finch, who will turn 32 by the end of Australia's ongoing series against the Proteas on November 17, is in awe of the Indian team and believes that not "every team can play like India".

"You look at the way India play, they're generally quite conservative in that first 10 and then really solid through that middle 30 overs where they rotate the strike, they lose minimal wickets and then load up at the back end," Finch said as quoted by cricket.com.au.

Not just India, No.1-ranked ODI team England also inspire Finch with their "head-on" approach. According to Finch, a mix and match of two leading ODI sides can help the Australia in such a tough phase.

"I don't think it's all about going head-on and smacking it all out attack the way that England play, but I think if you can mix and match and find what best fits your batting seven. It's about finding our balance and finding what works best for us as a one-day team," he said.

"I think it'd be naive and ignorant to think every team can play like that or every team can play like India. There's two totally different ways to go about it but they've both been ultra-successful in the last couple of years," the Australian skipper added.

Under the captaincy of Finch, Australia suffered a 40-run series-surrendering loss in Hobart on Sunday. Up next, Australia will take on South Africa in a one-off T20I in Queensland on Saturday.