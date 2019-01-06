 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

4th Test, Day 4: Kuldeep Yadav Stars As India Force Australia To Follow-On

Updated: 06 January 2019 12:44 IST

Australia were six without loss, trailing India by 316 runs, at stumps on Day 4.

Kuldeep Yadav claimed his second five-wicket haul in Tests. © AFP

Kuldeep Yadav picked up five wickets, his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket, as India enforced a follow-on against Australia in a rain-marred Day 4 of the fourth Test in Sydney on Saturday. This is for the first time in 30 years that Australia are following on at home. Last time they had to follow-on Down Under in a Test match against England in 1988. At early stumps, due to poor weather condition, Usman Khawaja (4*) and Marcus Harris (2*) were at the crease as Australia posted six without loss, trailing India by 316 runs, after being bowled out for 300. 

Play started almost four hours late due to rain, with the home team resuming on 236 for six after lunch in reply to India's thumping first innings 622 for seven declared.

But Australia crumbled to 300 all out, compounding the misery after some soft dismissals by the top order on Saturday as they stare down the barrel of defeat.

Skipper Virat Kohli sent them straight back into bat -- the first time Australia have been asked to follow on at home since Mike Gatting's England did the same in 1988, also in Sydney.

Marcus Harris and Usman Khawaja survived four overs before tea was taken early for bad light. They didn't come back with play abandoned for the day.

India's spinners had picked up five of the six wickets on Saturday, but under overcast skies when play finally began on day four Kohli took the new ball straight away and threw it to his quicks.

It immediately paid dividends with all-rounder Pat Cummins, who scored a gutsy 63 in the Melbourne Test, lasting just three balls, clean bowled by Mohammed Shami without adding to his overnight 25.

Recalled batsman Peter Handscomb began with purpose, confidently stroking two boundaries to move to 37 before swiping at a Jasprit Bumrah delivery and dragging it onto his stumps.

That brought Nathan Lyon to the crease but he only lasted five balls, out LBW to a full toss from Kuldeep Yadav.

Hanuma Vihari dropped a sitter when Josh Hazlewood was on nought, and it proved costly with the tailender putting on 42 with Mitchell Starc for the last wicket before he fell to Yadav, who was the pick of the bowlers with 5/99.

India lead the four-Test series 2-1 and only need a draw to clinch a first-ever series win Down Under, with Kohli's men on the cusp of doing something no Indian team has managed since they began touring Australia in 1947-48.

It would be a deserved accomplishment with their batsmen, spearheaded by stoic number three Cheteshwar Pujara, a class above, and their bowlers brutally exposing Australia's weaknesses.

So far in Sydney, none of Australia's batsmen have managed to put together the marathon innings needed, with Khawaja, Shaun Marsh and Tim Paine all out in the first innings to poor shots.

Harris' breezy 79, remarkably the highest score by an Australian the entire series, was the exception.

Unless someone gets a hundred in their final knock, it will be the hosts' first century-less four-Test home series in their history.

(With AFP inputs)

India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Kuldeep Yadav Usman Khawaja Marcus Harris Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 4th Test
