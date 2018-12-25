 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia 3rd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 25 December 2018 14:24 IST

India go into the third Test after losing the second one in Perth by a 146-run margin.

The four-match series is currently level at 1-1 © File Photo/AFP

As the India vs Australia series moves into the third Test in Melbourne, Team India look revitalised with the return of Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja, and the inclusion of attacking batsman Mayank Agarwal, who has been waiting for his Test cap for quite some time now. For the Boxing Day Test, India have dropped openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay, which gives youngsters Hanuma Vihari and Agarwal the chance to open the innings, and set an impression. After being deflated by 146 runs in the second Test in Perth, India after a week's break will be putting their best foot forward. While there was a temptation to play all-rounder Hardik Pandya, a fit-again Rohit Sharma will give the cushion of an extra batsman. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

When is the 3rd Test between India and Australia?

The 3rd Test between India and Australia will be played from December 26 to 30, 2018.

Where will the 3rd Test between India and Australia be played?

The 3rd Test between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time does the 3rd Test between India and Australia begin?

The 3rd Test between India and Australia will begin at 04:50 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd Test between India and Australia?

The 3rd Test between India and Australia will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd Test between India and Australia?

The live streaming of the 3rd Test between India and Australia will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • The series between India and Australia is currently level at 1-1
  • The third Test in Melbourne starts on December 26
  • Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are fit for the match
