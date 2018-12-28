 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

"Was Always Confident Of Doing Well In Tests": Jasprit Bumrah After Record-Breaking Spell In Melbourne
Read In

Updated: 28 December 2018 14:57 IST

Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets as Australia were skittled out in their first innings in Melbourne.

"Was Always Confident Of Doing Well In Tests": Jasprit Bumrah After Record-Breaking Spell In Melbourne
Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6/33 on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test. © Twitter

Jasprit Bumrah broke a 39-year-old Indian record on Friday after he surpassed Dileep Doshi's tally of 40 Tests wickets in a debut year. Spinner Doshi, who played 33 Tests for India, had claimed 40 wickets in his debut year in 1979. Jasprit Bumrah claimed career-best figures of 6/33 in the Boxing Day Test against Australia in Melbourne to accumulate 45 Test wickets in 2018. The 25-year-old fast bowler also became the first bowler from the sub-continent to take a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England and Australia in the same year.

Following the impressive show in his debut Test year, Bumrah expressed how confident he was since the first day. "I always wanted to play Test cricket. People have only seen me in white ball cricket. But I've played a lot of first-class cricket earlier. I was always confident that whenever I get a chance I'll be able to do well," Bumrah said at the press conference.

"When I got an opportunity in South Africa, I was very happy. The start has been good. Hopefully, I keep on learning and keep getting better," he added.

Bumrah made his Test debut against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2018. Since then, he has claimed 39 wickets in eight Test matches. However, he is yet to play the longest format at home.

India were 54/5 at stumps on Day 3, leading Australia by 346 runs in the third Test of the four-match series on Friday. Bumrah might take a few more wickets when Australia come to chase on Saturday or Sunday.

After bowling out Australia for paltry 151, India captain Virat Kohli refused to enforce a follow-on despite a huge 292-run lead. The visitors had declared their first innings at 443/7 and Kohli wanted to make it tougher for the home team in the subsequent innings.

However, Kohli's plan didn't work out as Australia quick Pat Cummins claimed five big wickets in Kohli (0), Hanuma Vihari (13), Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) to keep the match in balance. Rohit Sharma, who had scored an unbeaten 63-run knock in previous innings, also lost his wicket to Josh Hazlewood for five runs.

Bumrah wasn't much worried with the current state of the number one-ranked Test team and said India would assess the situation tomorrow morning.

"We lost a few more wickets than we wanted to but we'll assess tomorrow morning and we'll try to add as much as we can and then hopefully get them out," he said.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Jasprit Bumrah Dilip Rasiklal Doshi Virat Kohli Pat Cummins Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 3rd Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah so far has taken 45 Test wickets in 2018
  • Bumrah is the highest wicket taker for India in the ongoing Test series
  • Bumrah made his Test debut against South Africa in January 2018
Related Articles
MCG Crowd Warned For Directing Racist Chants At Indians Players And Fans
MCG Crowd Warned For Directing Racist Chants At Indians Players And Fans
Our Batsmen Need To Learn From Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Says Pat Cummins
Our Batsmen Need To Learn From Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Says Pat Cummins
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Lauds Jasprit Bumrah
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Lauds Jasprit Bumrah's Five-Wicket Haul With Incredible Gesture
3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Shines On Day 3, India On Top Despite 2nd Innings Collapse
3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah Shines On Day 3, India On Top Despite 2nd Innings Collapse
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Several Records With Five-Wicket Haul, Twitter Reacts
India vs Australia: Jasprit Bumrah Breaks Several Records With Five-Wicket Haul, Twitter Reacts
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 20 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.