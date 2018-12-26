 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

3rd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Make Australia Toil After Impressive Mayank Agarwal Debut

Updated: 26 December 2018 13:27 IST

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the first Test by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory.

Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara established a 92-run partnership stand. © AFP

Following Mayank Agarwal's noteworthy debut performance, captain Virat Kohli and Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara took the charge and led India to 215/2 at stumps on the first day of the third Test against Australia at the MCG, Melbourne, on Wednesday. Agarwal scored an impressive 76-run knock, while the pair of Pujara and Kohli established a 92-run partnership stand, highest in the four-Test series, to keep the hosts at bay. Pujara was not out for 68 and Kohli unbeaten on 47, eyeing his 20th Test half-century, at the end of the opening day on a batsman-friendly wicket.

Pat Cummins was the pick of the attack, taking two for 40.

India came into the Boxing Day clash with a new pair of inexperienced openers after the misfiring Murali Vijay and KL Rahul were axed, suggesting a hint of panic as Kohli's men look to win their first ever series in Australia.

But the exciting Agarwal rose to the challenge in front of 73,500 fans after India won an important toss and opted to bat on a pitch that is expected to deteriorate as the match wears on.

He stroked 76 and was looking impregnable before Cummins had him caught behind by Tim Paine as he gloved the last ball before tea down the legside.

It brought Kohli to the crease to a huge roar from the large Indian contingent at the MCG and he set about building an unbroken 92-run partnership with the ever-reliable Pujara.

The four-Test series is tied 1-1 after India won the opening clash in Adelaide by 31 runs and Australia drew level with a 146-run victory in Perth, making Melbourne a crunch encounter.

Agarwal, who has been in fine domestic form, scored his first Test runs with a three through the covers off Josh Hazlewood and he had plundered 17 before the more cagey Hanuma Vihari, promoted to open from number six in Perth, troubled the scorers.

Mitchell Marsh booed

After two lively pitches in Adelaide and Perth produced results, the track in Melbourne was not bowler-friendly and skipper Paine brought on spinner Nathan Lyon in only the seventh over to see if he could weave some magic.

But it was Cummins who got the breakthrough.

Vihari had already taken a nasty blow on the helmet in the 12th over, with the physio needed to check he was okay.

The right-hander continued but when he tried to avoid another brutal Cummins bouncer the ball pinged off his glove. Aaron Finch took an easy catch in the slips and he was gone for eight.

All-rounder Mitch Marsh was then brought into the attack only to be met with boos from a section of the crowd, having been recalled in place of local boy Peter Handscomb.

But Agarwal was unflappable and glided to his maiden Test 50 off 95 balls by effortlessly drilling a Lyon delivery past the non-striker for four.

His 76 is the highest by an Indian opener so far this series.

At the other end the patient Pujara deployed his usual blocking technique, picking off runs from loose balls.

He rarely looked threatened although he got an inside edge on 33 that just failed to carry to Usman Khawaja at gully before bringing up his 21st Test 50 from 152 balls.

Kohli quickly got into a rhythm when he arrived at the crease, accelerating the run rate as he rattled off a string of boundaries, with the signs ominous for Australia going into day two.

Pujara scored a century in Adelaide and Kohli matched the feat in Perth.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Mayank Agarwal Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Pujara Australia vs India 2018/19 Melbourne Cricket Ground Cricket Australia vs India, 3rd Test
Highlights
  • Mayank Agarwal scored an impressive 76-run knock on debut
  • Pujara was not out for 68 and Kohli unbeaten on 47
  • Cummins was most successful bowler for Australia, taking two for 40
