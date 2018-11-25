India vs Australia 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Virat Kohli's Team India will take on Aaron Finch's Australia in the third and final Twenty20 International (T20I) in Sydney on Sunday in a bid to level the three-match series. On the other hand, the home side will be hoping to capitalise on a 1-0 lead and win just their second T20I series of the year. Staring at an imminent defeat after seven successive series wins on trot, India will be looking for yet another solid bowling performance against a brittle Australian top-order at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India were in with a very good chance of levelling the series in Melbourne on Friday after reducing Australia to 132/7 in 19 overs but rain played a spoil sport.

Now, a win at the SCG will at least let the visitors share the bragging rights and more importantly remain in a good frame of mind before the real test begins at Adelaide on December 6.

India are unbeaten in T20I engagements since July 2017, when they last lost to the West Indies in a one-off game in the Caribbean. They have won 20 out of 27 T20Is since then in different conditions and against varying opposition.

When is the 3rd T20I between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be played on November 25, 2018.

Where will the 3rd T20I between India and Australia be played?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time does the 3rd T20I between India and Australia begin?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will begin at 13:20 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd T20I between India and Australia?

The 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia?

The live streaming of the 3rd T20I between India and Australia will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)