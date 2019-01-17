 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 17 January 2019 17:16 IST
The three-match ODI series is currently tied at 1-1.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India will be looking for a historic ODI series win in Melbourne. © Twitter

A self-assured Team India will be eyeing a maiden bilateral One-day International (ODI) series triumph on Australian soil after their historic Test conquest when they take on the hosts in the tour finale at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. The three-match series is currently tied at 1-1 after Australia won the first ODI in Sydney by 34 runs and India won the second in Adelaide by six wickets. India have never won a bilateral ODI series on Australian soil, and their only series wins in the 50-over format came in 1985 (World Championship of Cricket) and 2008 (CB Series). Interestingly, the ongoing three-match affair is only the second bilateral ODI series India have played in Australia, losing 4-1 in 2016. Also, by winning the third ODI in Melbourne, India will finish the current 2018-19 tour without losing a series Down Under. India started their tour with a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series that ended in a 1-1 draw. It was followed by a historic first-ever Test series win for India on Australian soil.

When is the 3rd ODI between India and Australia?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be played on January 18, 2019.

Where will the 3rd ODI between India and Australia be played?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

What time does the 3rd ODI between India and Australia begin?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will begin at 07:50 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 3rd ODI between India and Australia?

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia?

The live streaming of the 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • Australia won the first ODI in Sydney by 34 runs
  • India won the second ODI in Adelaide by six wickets
  • The series decider will be played in Melbourne on January 18
