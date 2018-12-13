 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Updated: 13 December 2018 15:38 IST

After winning the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs, a confident India take on Australia in Perth.

India lead the four-match Test series 1-0. © AFP

After a win in the first Test in Adelaide, India will face Australia in the second Test of the four-match series, starting Friday. The pitch in Perth is set to offer bounce and pace and the Indian captain Virat Kohli said the Indian team is more excited than nervous going into the match. India have a potent pace attack in the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav and it will be interesting to see who the fourth pacer will be. Keeping with tradition at the WACA, a raging quick wicket has been laid out for the second Test and a healthy layering of grass which could impact strategies for both sides. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

When is the 2nd Test between India and Australia?

The 2nd Test between India and Australia will be played from December 14 to 18, 2018.

Where will the 2nd Test between India and Australia be played?

The 2nd Test between India and Australia will be played in Perth, at the Optus Stadium.

What time does the 2nd Test between India and Australia begin?

The 2nd Test between India and Australia will begin at 07:50 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd Test between India and Australia?

The 2nd Test between India and Australia will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test between India and Australia?

The live streaming of the 2nd Test between India and Australia will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India won the first Test in Adelaide by 31 runs
  • Injured duo Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin miss out on 2nd Test
  • India have beaten Australia only once in Tests in Perth
