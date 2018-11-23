 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 23 November 2018 08:34 IST

Aaron Finch's side now enjoys a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

India will like to regroup and reassess their playing combination. © AFP

Virat Kohli's Team India faltered with the bat on a rare bad day and suffered a narrow four-run loss against Australia in the rain-hit first Twenty20 International (T20I) of the three-match series in Brisbane on Wednesday. The visitors will like to regroup and reassess their playing combination while aiming for a turn-around in fortunes when they take on the hosts in the second T20I in Melbourne on Friday. Aaron Finch's side now enjoys a 1-0 lead in the series, which includes three back-to-back matches in a short span of five days and India would now be hard-pressed to win two matches in quick succession to grab the T20I series.

Australia's fortunes, across formats, have been on the downward slope in recent times - their last big win came in a T20I triangular series featuring New Zealand and England in February.

Since then, Australia have struggled, and the unavailability of David Warner and Steve Smith, as well as Cameron Bancroft, hasn't helped.

However, in Brisbane, a number of their batsmen chipped in with solid contributions against arguably India's best limited-overs bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

When is the 2nd T20I between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia will be played on November 23, 2018.

Where will the 2nd T20I between India and Australia be played?

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

What time does the 2nd T20I between India and Australia begin?

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia will begin at 13:20 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between India and Australia?

The 2nd T20I between India and Australia will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia?

The live streaming of the 2nd T20I between India and Australia will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • It was a morale boosting win for Australia in Brisbane
  • Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul put on 46 runs for the second wicket
  • Kuldeep Yadav was picked ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal as expected
