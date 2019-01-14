 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 14 January 2019 14:28 IST

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: Australia currently lead the three-match One-day International series 1-0 against India.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Streaming: The match of the ODI series will be played in Adelaide. © Twitter

After suffering a 34-run loss in the first One-day International (ODI) in Sydney, Team India will look to bounce back in the three-match series as they take on Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide on Tuesday. India struggled with the bat in the first clash, failing to chase 289 against a relatively inexperienced Australian bowling line-up. India will look to rectify the mistakes in the second match as as they take on a confident Australian team. MS Dhoni's form will be a major concern for the Indian team as the 37-year-old veteran was not in the pink of his fitness in the first ODI.

In the absence of frontline seamer Jasprit Bumrah, pacers too struggled in the first match as they failed to restrict the hosts in the slog overs. The pace battery will look to improve on that aspect along with the spinners, who disappointed and failed to create pressure in the middle overs.

Australia, on the other hand will look to build on their performance in the first game. Already 1-0, the hosts will look to seal the series in their favour with a win in the second encounter.

When is the 2nd ODI between India and Australia?

The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will be played on January 15, 2019.

Where will the 2nd ODI between India and Australia be played?

The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

What time does the 2nd ODI between India and Australia begin?

The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will begin at 08:50 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2nd ODI between India and Australia?

The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia?

The live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India and Australia will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • The 2nd ODI between India and Australia will be played on Tuesday
  • India lost the first match of the ODI series
  • Australia lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 against India
