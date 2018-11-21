India vs Australia 2018-19 Tour: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Australia will host India for three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), four Tests and three One-day Internationals (ODIs) starting November 21. Australian cricket is going through a rough patch -- both on and off the field. Things might now get worse as an in-form India, led by the the maverick Virat Kohli, are armed to the teeth to win at all costs. With the hosts weakened and unsettled by the absence of star batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner, India would be smelling blood. The opening contest -- first T20I of the three-match series -- between these two giants of cricket will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, and it will be hard to argue against India's favourites tag for the series. Virat Kohli's team has been quite dominant in the T20I format and even managed to blank the Australians 3-0, the last time they were in the country. India have not lost any of their previous seven T20I series with the last defeat coming against the Windies in July last year.