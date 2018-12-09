 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

1st Test: Nathan Lyon Explains Why Aaron Finch Didn't Opt For Review

Updated: 09 December 2018 18:06 IST

Aaron Finch was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin in the 12th over of the Australian second innings.

1st Test: Nathan Lyon Explains Why Aaron Finch Didn
Aaron Finch was dismissed for 0 and 11 in the two innings of the first Test. © AFP

After failing to impress in the first innings, Aaron Finch managed to score only 11 runs in the second innings on Day 4 of the Adelaide Test. Finch's dismissal has now become a major talking point in cricketing circles because the Australian opener decided not to opt for a review, even after taking a quick suggestion from his batting partner Marcus Harris. Finch was dismissed by Ravichandran Ashiwin in the 12th over of the Australian second innings. In the wake of Finch not opting to challenge the on-field umpire's decision, Nathan Lyon has attempted to clear the air by backing the batsman's idea of not opting for the DRS. Lyon said that the review might have not helped the opener.

“I don't think he was going to get away with it. I spoke to the third umpire and it was out anyway. There was inconclusive evidence to overturn the decision,” said Lyon in the post-match press conference.

Finch is playing his first Test series at home, after making his Test debut against Pakistan in Dubai in October this year.  

Unfortunately, Finch had failed to impress with the bat against Pakistan, too. Further talking about his poor run of Test form, Lyon said, “Finchy's fine. It's been a great learning curve for Aaron. He'll take a lot out of this first Test match at home and be better for the run.”

Australia ended Day 4 of the Adelaide Test on 104 for four, requiring another 219 runs to win with six wickets in hand. At stumps, Shaun Marsh (31) and Travis Head (11) were at the crease, battling it out for Australia to avoid the defeat.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Aaron Finch Ravichandran Ashwin Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 1st Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Aaron Finch is playing his first Test series at home
  • Finch failed to impress with the bat in both the innings of the 1st Test
  • Australia require another 219 runs on Day 5 to win the 1st Test
Related Articles
Ricky Ponting Slams Aaron Finch For Reckless Shot In First Innings
Ricky Ponting Slams Aaron Finch For Reckless Shot In First Innings
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Sets Adelaide Alight With Fiery Celebration As Ishant Sharma Dismisses Aaron Finch - Watch
India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Sets Adelaide Alight With Fiery Celebration As Ishant Sharma Dismisses Aaron Finch - Watch
Indian Premier League 2019 Auction: Yuvraj Singh Enters With Rs 1 Crore Base Price, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch Opt Out
Indian Premier League 2019 Auction: Yuvraj Singh Enters With Rs 1 Crore Base Price, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch Opt Out
Aaron Finch Not Worried About Current Form, Says Working Hard On His Technique
Aaron Finch Not Worried About Current Form, Says Working Hard On His Technique
Australia Fined For Slow Over-Rate In First T20I vs India
Australia Fined For Slow Over-Rate In First T20I vs India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 EnglandEngland 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 07 December 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.