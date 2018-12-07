 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

1st Test: Indian Bowlers Bottled Australia Up On Day 2, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
Read In

Updated: 07 December 2018 16:57 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin got three important wickets on Day 2.

1st Test: Indian Bowlers Bottled Australia Up On Day 2, Says Ravichandran Ashwin
The Indian bowlers were on top of their game on Day 2. © Facebook

The Indian bowlers were on top of their game as they reduced Australia to 191 for seven on a Day 2 in the Adelaide Test. Pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two wickets each while Ravichandran Ashwin picked three to put the visitors in the driver's seat at the end of day's play. Ashwin, who removed debutant Marcus Harris and got the important wickets of Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh, reckoned that the wicket is going to get slower with time. The 32-year-old Ashwin was also picked as the lone specialist spinner by the visitors for the first Test and he believes that the Indian bowlers bottled Australia up on Day 2.

"When we were batting yesterday it (the pitch) was not as slow as it was today and I think it's going to get slower and slower," Ashwin said at the end of Day 2.

"We don't really isolate it as a fast bowling or spin bowling unit, we identify as a bowling unit together because one cannot exist without the other. Definitely we are working on it and we have done well in the last few years.

"We thought we really bottled them up, soaked the pressure and got the wickets. That's what we have always asked from the bowling unit," he added.

Ashwin also got rid of Marsh after he bowled the middle-order batsman for only 2 runs.

However, the premier Indian spinner said that Marsh is a fantastic player he had noticed his playing style through videos as a part of his preparation for the series, which worked for him.

"Shaun Marsh is a fantastic player, there's a certain pattern we saw trough the videos before we got into the game and it was sort of an initial set-up that we wanted to do and today the plan really worked," Ashwin explained.

Australia will resume Day 3 trailing by 59 runs with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood at the crease.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Australia vs India 2018/19 Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ashwin got three important wickets on Day 2
  • The Indian bowlers were on top of their game
  • Ashwin also got rid of Marsh after he bowled the middle-order batsman
Related Articles
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Ravichandran Ashwin Leads Indian Bowling Fightback
India vs Australia 1st Test Day 2: Ravichandran Ashwin Leads Indian Bowling Fightback
"Get Motivated If They Try To Sledge Me": Cheteshwar Pujara After Gritty Hundred
"Get Motivated If They Try To Sledge Me": Cheteshwar Pujara After Gritty Hundred
Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin Walk On The Streets Of Adelaide, Meet And Greet Fans. Watch
Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin Walk On The Streets Of Adelaide, Meet And Greet Fans. Watch
India vs Australia: Five Player Face-Offs To Look Forward To Down Under
India vs Australia: Five Player Face-Offs To Look Forward To Down Under
India vs Australia: Five Indian Bowlers To Watch Out For
India vs Australia: Five Indian Bowlers To Watch Out For
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.