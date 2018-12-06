 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara Hits First Century In Australia

Updated: 06 December 2018 14:01 IST

India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara played a vital knock to keep India alive in the Adelaide Test.

IND vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara Hits First Century In Australia
Ind vs Aus Test: Cheteshwar Pujara led India's resistance against a resilient home side. © AFP

Cheteshwar Pujara scored his first hundred in Australia, leading India's recovery after the cheap dismissals of leading batsmen in the first Test of the four-match series against Australia at Adelaide on Thursday. Cheteshwar Pujara reached the triple figure in Test cricket for the 16th time, his third against Australia, with six boundaries and a six in a composed 231-ball knock. He was the ninth man out, for 123 off 246 deliveries, displaying excellent composure under pressure. Pujara led India's resistance against an aggressive home team after India opted to bat at the Adelaide Oval.

With his gritty knock, the 30-year-old batsman also reached 5,000 Test runs in his 108th inning. Incidentally, India's most celebrated Test batsman Rahul Dravid had also reached the same milestones in equal number of innings.

Just before stumps, Pujara was run out by Pat Cummins and India concluded the Day 1 on 250/9 with Mohammed Shami (6*) on the crease.

For Australia, pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins claimed two wickets each, while spinner Nathan Lyon chipped in with the scalps of Rohit Sharma (37) and Rishabh Pant (25).

India faltered in the beginning as openers KL Rahul (2) and Murali Vijay (11) lost their wickets cheaply inside the first seven overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli joined them back in the pavilion after managing to score just three runs off 16 deliveries.

Ajinkya Rahane also failed to put up an impressive show as Hazlewood dismissed him for 13.

Rohit Sharma, who made his way to the Indian Test team after 11 months, stood tall for a while, scoring two boundaries and three sixes to contribute with 37 runs.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who failed miserably in England but covered it up with noteworthy knocks against the Windies at home, made just 25 runs off 38 balls in the pace-friendly wicket in Adelaide.

All-rounder Ravichndran Ashwin also managed to contribute 25 runs.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Australia vs India 2018/19 Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Cricket Australia vs India, 1st Test
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India were 250/9 at stumps on the first day of the opening Test
  • Cheteshwar Pujara scored 123 runs off 246 balls
  • Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in the first Test
Related Articles
India vs Australia 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Ton Helps India Fight Back Against Australia On Day 1
India vs Australia 1st Test: Cheteshwar Pujara Ton Helps India Fight Back Against Australia On Day 1
India vs Australia: Top 5 Indian Batsmen To Watch Out For
India vs Australia: Top 5 Indian Batsmen To Watch Out For
Cheteshwar Pujara Backs "Clever" Ravichandran Ashwin To Make Impact In Australia
Cheteshwar Pujara Backs "Clever" Ravichandran Ashwin To Make Impact In Australia
Former Australia Batsman Mocks Cheteshwar Pujara For Comments Ahead Of India vs Australia 1st Test
Former Australia Batsman Mocks Cheteshwar Pujara For Comments Ahead Of India vs Australia 1st Test
Virat Kohli Stunned By Australian Teenager Aaron Hardie. Watch
Virat Kohli Stunned By Australian Teenager Aaron Hardie. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 29 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.