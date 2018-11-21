 
Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 21 November 2018 09:06 IST

In the absence of Smith and Warner, Australia's results have been on a downward spiral.

Virat Kohli's Team India have been quite dominant in the T20I format. © AFP

Australian cricket is going through a tough period on and off the field and things could get worse when it comes to matters relating to cricket. Australia are hosting an in-form Indian team with the cavalier Virat Kohli leading the touring party. With the hosts weakened and unsettled by the absence of star batsmen Steve Smith and David Warner, India would be smelling blood. The opening contest - first T20I of the three-match series - between these two giants of cricket will take place at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday and it will be hard to argue against India's favourite tag for the series. (Play fantasy league and win cash daily)

When is the 1st T20I between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia will be played on November 21, 2018.

Where will the 1st T20I between India and Australia be played?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane

What time does the 1st T20I between India and Australia begin?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia will begin at 13:20 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st T20 between India and Australia?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Australia?

The live streaming of the 1st T20I between India and Australia will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane Australia vs India 2018/19 Cricket Australia vs India, 1st T20I
Highlights
  • Australian cricket is going through a tough period on and off the field
  • It will be hard to argue against India's favourite tag for the series
  • Virat Kohli scored 199 runs during the 2016 T20I series vs Australia
