Australia vs India 2018/19 21 Nov 18 to 18 Jan 19

India vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 11 January 2019 18:05 IST

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul will not feature in the first ODI against Australia.

MS Dhoni returns to the Indian team after not being part of the squad in the T20I series vs Australia. © AFP

After their first-ever Test series win Down Under, an upbeat Indian team will now shift its focus to the limited-overs format as they take on Australia in the 1st One-day International (ODI) in Sydney on Saturday. With an eye on the upcoming 2019 World Cup, India will look to fine-tune their preparations for the quadrennial event against a depleted Australian team. With 35 defeats in 48 ODIs against Australia Down Under, Virat Kohli and his team will also look to better India's poor record on Australian soil.

In the absence of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who have been suspended by the BCCI pending an inquiry after sparking controversy for their "inappropriate" comments on women on a TV show, the team management will have to rejig team's combination for Saturday's clash

Australian skipper Aaron Finch, on the other hand, announced their playing XI for the first ODI against India with Nathan Lyon being the lone spinner in the team. Veteran Peter Siddle, who last represented Australia in 2010, has also been included in the team for the first match. 

When is the 1st ODI between India and Australia?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be played on January 12, 2019.

Where will the 1st ODI between India and Australia be played?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time does the 1st ODI between India and Australia begin?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will begin at 07:50 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 1st ODI between India and Australia?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Australia?

The live streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Australia will be available on Sonyliv. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Highlights
  • India will look to fine-tune their World Cup preparations in ODI series
  • Pandya and Rahul have been dropped for the 1st ODI against Australia
  • Aaron Finch announced their playing XI for Australia on Friday
